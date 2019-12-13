UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Expresses Sorrow Over Losses Of Precious Lives In Killa Saifullah Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:21 PM

Governor Balochistan expresses sorrow over losses of precious lives in Killa Saifullah accident

Governor Balochistan Aman-Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over losses of precious lives in incident of Kan Mehtarzai area of Kiall Saifullah district which left 13 people dead

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Aman-Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday expressed his deep sorrow over losses of precious lives in incident of Kan Mehtarzai area of Kiall Saifullah district which left 13 people dead.

He directed concerned official to immediately take possible measures to prevent such incidents on National Highways for ensuring protection of public lives during traveling in the areas, said in his condolence massage issued here.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to members of bereaved families to bear these losses with equanimity.

