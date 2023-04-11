Close
Governor Balochistan Extends Full Cooperation For NIDM

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Governor Balochistan extends full cooperation for NIDM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar Tuesday called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik here and extended his full cooperation for National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM).

The Chairman NDMA apprised the Governor about remodelled National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) being developed in line with future necessities for proactive mitigation and management of disasters, a news release said.

The Chairman also shared details regarding functions of National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) as a National Think Tank under NDMA umbrella, whose main task is to connect global academic experts with Pakistan's Institutes and Universities to enable research exchange for collective benefits of the regions in the field of disaster management and mitigation.

Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik also underscored the need to build capacity of PDMAs down to DDMAs along with mass awareness campaigns for the locals being first responders.

The Governor Balochistan appreciated the binding role of NDMA at national level and its humanitarian efforts while mentioning the rescue-relief operation for Turkiye and Syria.

He extended full cooperation to NIDM for facilitating the collaboration between University of Balochistan and other relevant departments and institutes.

