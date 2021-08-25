UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan For Adopting Modern Requirements Of Changing World

Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Wednesday said that bright future could only be ensured by keeping in view the needs of artificial intelligence and robotic technology

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Wednesday said that bright future could only be ensured by keeping in view the needs of artificial intelligence and robotic technology.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly affecting the economy and human behavior, so it is significant that we adopt modern requirements of the swiftly changing of world," he said.

He shared these views while talking to the president of University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, who called on him at Governor House here.

During the meeting, the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence, establishment of UMT Center of Excellence in Quetta and provision of scholarships to poor students of the province were discussed.

The establishment will yield overall positive results, it is imperative that the poor students of remote districts of the province benefit from the Higher education Commission, he added.

