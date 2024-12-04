Governor Balochistan for renewed commitment against corruption for uplifting of country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Wednesday said that we must renew our commitment against corruption on International Anti-Corruption Day for removing corrupt elements from our ranks and laying the true foundations of a developed and prosperous Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a one-day seminar organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan to mark International Anti-Corruption Day at BUITEMS.

On this occasion, Provincial Adviser Muhammad Khan Lehri, Director General National Accountability Bureau Noman Aslam, Vice Chancellor Dr. Hafeez Sheikh, Vice Chancellor Women University Professor Dr. Rubina Mushtaq, former Justice Mehta Kailash Nata Kohli, former Chief Secretary Munir Ahmed Bandini and Director General Noor Khatran, along with a large number of people from different walks of life and university students were present.

Addressing at the seminar, the Governor said that corruption was a big problem in our society which has been causing many problems for a long time and has affected every aspect of our daily life.

He said that it was a fact that without complete eradication of corruption at all levels, neither a country could develop nor could the people be given their rights.

He said that the government and the National Accountability Bureau, as well as the youth would have to fulfill their responsibilities to eradicate corruption and uphold justice in our country.

“In order to improve the society, it is imperative to make full use of the knowledge and experience of honest people, experts and researchers present in higher educational institutions, in addition to the youth”, he mentioned.

He said that effective steps needed to be taken at both the government and individual levels to get rid of the scourge of corruption because corruption is directly affecting people and entire community.

He said that the steps taken by the National Accountability Bureau would restore public confidence in institutions and would have a positive impact on the performance of institutions.

Earlier, a rally was also taken out under the leadership of the Balochistan Governor regarding the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Later, the Governor distributed commemorative shields among the distinguished guests, organizers and student speakers of the seminar held against corruption.