Governor Balochistan Greets Mslim Ummah On Eid-ul Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday greeted the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, he said that Eid was a day of collective joy for Muslims all over the world and this day teaches us unity, solidarity, and sharing happiness.

He said that the day of Eid-ul-Fitr was a day of reward from Allah Almighty for all Muslims in exchange for their worship, obedience, and hard work of fasting during the holy month of Ramazan.

He also appealed to the people to remember the unprivileged people who could not afford to celebrate Eid so that the poor and needy people of society do not feel alone on this special occasion.

Governor Balochistan emphasized, "We shall not forget the orphans, disabled and helpless people around us who deserve our help and attention."

