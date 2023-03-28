UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Grieved Over Demise Of Wasey Tareen

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Governor Balochistan grieved over demise of Wasey Tareen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of the former provincial ombudsman Wasey Tareen.

In his condolence statement, the governor said that the valuable services of the deceased will be remembered forever.

He prayed Allah Almighty to grant high rank to the deceased and expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family.

More Stories From Pakistan

