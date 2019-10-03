UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Balochistan Hails Chinese Nation On Its 70th Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Governor Balochistan hails Chinese nation on its 70th anniversary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Wednesday hailed entire Chinese nation on celebrating its 70th anniversary.

He said not only economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China are established while the two neighbors are actively promoting public relations with cultural tours and educational institutions for strengthening their long term relationships, a press release said.

He said Pakistan geographically is an importance country, adding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will transform not only Pakistan and Balochistan, but it would also interlink with rest of the world through economic and trade activities.

He said Pakistan and China relationship has strong roots since the beginning which would make further consolidation through mutual cooperation, adding Chinese government has taken concerted steps to cope with poverty along with economic development.

Governor Balochistan said China has taken millions of people out of the poverty due to its consistent positive measures and the credit goes to the Chinese government and Communist Party.

He said everyone can play a leading role in construction, artificial intelligence and industries in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Governor China CPEC Tours Amanullah Khan Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

30 minutes ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

1 hour ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

2 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

53 minutes ago

Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pu ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.