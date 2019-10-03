Governor Balochistan hails Chinese nation on its 70th anniversary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Wednesday hailed entire Chinese nation on celebrating its 70th anniversary.

He said not only economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China are established while the two neighbors are actively promoting public relations with cultural tours and educational institutions for strengthening their long term relationships, a press release said.

He said Pakistan geographically is an importance country, adding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will transform not only Pakistan and Balochistan, but it would also interlink with rest of the world through economic and trade activities.

He said Pakistan and China relationship has strong roots since the beginning which would make further consolidation through mutual cooperation, adding Chinese government has taken concerted steps to cope with poverty along with economic development.

Governor Balochistan said China has taken millions of people out of the poverty due to its consistent positive measures and the credit goes to the Chinese government and Communist Party.

He said everyone can play a leading role in construction, artificial intelligence and industries in future.