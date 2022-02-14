UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Hails Cricketer Haseebullah's Selection For National Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Monday hailed the selection of Balochistan cricketer Haseebullah Khan in a national camp

While talking to rising talent of Balochistan, Haseebullah Khan who called on him here at Governor House, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha said that international cricketer Haseebullah Khan made the province proud with his brilliant performance in the Under-Nineteen World Cup.

"The morale of the Balochistan players is rising, he said and added that the ability needs opportunities and in case of lack of opportunity, ability can be lost.

Governor Balochistan further said that"We are proud of all our national players, with the hope that they will continue to play with the same passion and dedication to make the nation proud.

He emphasized that the success of Haseebullah Khan is an honour for the province and he would soon meet the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for inclusion of more players in the national teams. He said"There is no shortage of talented players in the province of Balochistan, provision of necessary facilities and opportunities to the players is the only way to explore such talent."Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha expressed best wishes for bright future of Haseebullah Khan.

