Governor Balochistan hands over keys of vehicles to vice chancellors for students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:19 PM

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said various practical measures were being taken to promote standard education in higher educational institutions in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said various practical measures were being taken to promote standard education in higher educational institutions in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of providing buses, coasters and ambulance vehicles to vice chancellors of varsities and registrars here at Governor House, said press release issued here.

The governor said in this context, vehicles were providing to government universities for students and staffs facilities to reach their varsities on time in order to save their precious period from wasting, saying these provision of facilities would also help in enhancing performances of universities which could decrease difficulties of students regarding reaching educational institutions.

Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Professor Dr. Javed Iqbal, Khuzdar Engineering University's Vice Chacellor Dr, Ehesan Kakar, Turbat University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr, Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Loralai University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr, Maqsood Ahmed, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Sibi's Vice Chancellor Dr, Ali Nawaz Mangal, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University's Registrar Dr, Anjum and Lasbela University's Registrar were present on the occasion.

The governor handed over to keys of vehicles to vice chancellors and registrars.

