Governor Balochistan Highlights CPEC’s Role In Regional Development At Balochistan Economic Forum Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel emphasized the strategic importance of Pakistan-China ties and the transformative potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the 33rd anniversary celebration of the Balochistan Economic Forum and the 12th anniversary of CPEC, held at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.
Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel described China as a steadfast partner, noting that the bilateral friendship is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic progress. “China has always supported us in times of difficulty,” he remarked.
Highlighting Balochistan’s central role in regional connectivity, the governor said he has worked closely with relevant departments to strengthen links between Balochistan, neighboring countries, and Central Asia. He called CPEC a “game-changer” that will reshape the region’s economic landscape.
He shared that efforts are underway to establish new industrial zones across the province, aiming to boost economic growth and enhance regional cooperation. He also pledged to advocate for CPEC’s significance and recent developments in Pakistan-China relations during his upcoming visit to China.
Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel underscored the role of Chinese-supported power projects in addressing Pakistan’s energy needs, saying such collaborations have laid the foundation for long-term progress. He expressed optimism that Balochistan’s communication and transportation infrastructure would be modernized as part of broader development initiatives.
He praised Sardar Shaukat Popalzai, the founder of the Balochistan Economic Forum, for bridging inter-provincial gaps and promoting inclusive growth.
Envisioning Balochistan as a future economic hub, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to turning this vision into reality. “Pakistan and China share a prosperous future,” he added.
In a strong show of appreciation for China’s support during past conflicts, he referred to statements by Indian media acknowledging the strength of the Pakistan-China alliance.
He also lauded the performance of Chinese defense technology, saying it has proven its effectiveness and has the potential to lead globally in defense innovation as it already does in economic growth.
