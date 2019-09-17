UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Inaugurates Book Festival At University Law College

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:38 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said young people was prevailing standard curriculum books along with other general books which was positive sign of knowledge, while in this fast paced and evolving world of changing, books provide ideas about them to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said young people was prevailing standard curriculum books along with other general books which was positive sign of knowledge, while in this fast paced and evolving world of changing, books provide ideas about them to people.

"It is important that we should take possible measures to ensure strong relationships of young people with standard books and general books in order to promote environment of education and brotherhood, justice in the society", he said.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressed these views while addressing at an inaugurating ceremony of Book Festival at University Law College, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, he said creating connection of books was not only positive processes which would improve constructive thinking of readers, but reading of books could also be removed from mental stress.

Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Professor Dr, Javed Iqbal, Principal of Law College, Gull Kakar, renowned Artist and Movie Director Zeeba, teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Governor Balochistan also inspected other sectors of University Law College and establishment of stall books. Earlier, he also inaugurated Cafeteria and New Block in University Law College.

