Governor Balochistan Inaugurates China Study Center At SBKWU

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha has said that Pakistan and China were reaching new heights with traditional friendly relations, development of Gwadar Port and especially with the implementation of brilliant mega project China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of inaugural of China Study Center (CSC) at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University (SBKWU) while the Chinese Consul General in Karachi Mr. Li Bijian addressed the participants of the inauguration ceremony online.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that China was our best friend who has stood by Pakistan in every difficulty. "We especially thank the entire Chinese nation and the Chinese government for their support on the China Study Center and other issues of goodwill, he added.

He said that the establishment of China Study Center for female students of Women's University by the Chinese Embassy was a sign of deep friendship between China and Pakistan.

The Governor of Balochistan said that China has undoubtedly made remarkable progress in a very short period of time and it has reached the pinnacle of development in various fields.

"We can also make progress by following China's unique path," he said.

He said that the establishment of China Study Center (CSC) at Women's University is a milestone in introducing new knowledge and research to the new generation.

He said that in order to make Pak-China relations stronger and more cordial, it was necessary to teach urdu language to Chinese students which would help in strengthening people-to-people contacts and relations.

Addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony online, the Chinese Consul General in Karachi (Mr. Li Bijian) said that China attaches great importance to its friendly relations with Pakistan and cooperated in the establishment and promotion of China Study Center at Women's University as well as continuing to support in various fields.

He said that Chinese teachers would also be provided for the success and development of this institution.

Acting Vice Chancellor of Women's University Dr. Naid Haq highlighted the performance of the institution and the aims and objectives of the China Study Center. Finally, the Governor of Balochistan formally inaugurated the China Study Center on the premises of Women's University.

