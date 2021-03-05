UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Balochistan Inaugurates Renovated Library At NIM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Governor Balochistan inaugurates renovated library at NIM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday inaugurated a renovated library along with first ever Book Fair at National Institute of Management (NIM) Quetta during his visit.

Addressing the ceremony of civil officer undergoing the 31st Mid Career Management Course, Governor Balochistan stressed officers that they should play their due role for betterment of departments and the country in their respective areas saying that employees are the backbone of the sectors.

He also paid rich tributes to the contribution and sacrifices of the civil service in nation building and expressed his satisfaction at the level and quality of the training being imparted at the Institute.

Governor also expressed pride in the fact that Quetta can now boost of multiple teaching and training institutions of national and international fame including BUITEMS, the Command & Staff College, and NIM etc.

He also congratulated the under-training officers on joining such an august institution. He assured that he would try his best to resolve the funding-related issues of NIM.

Governor also inspected other sectors of NIM and Book Fair which was organized by NIM under contributions of Book Foundation and others in order to increase the habit of the book reading among educated people and officers for interest of knowledge.

He also appreciated the administrations of the NIM and other people for arranging such importance of the Book Fair for promoting book reading culture through Book Fair.

Later, Governor also planted sapling in the NIM lawn.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Visit Reading Amanullah Khan Turkish Lira August Best

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

1 hour ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

1 hour ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

1 hour ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

2 hours ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

2 hours ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.