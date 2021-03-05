Governor Balochistan inaugurates renovated library at NIM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday inaugurated a renovated library along with first ever Book Fair at National Institute of Management (NIM) Quetta during his visit.

Addressing the ceremony of civil officer undergoing the 31st Mid Career Management Course, Governor Balochistan stressed officers that they should play their due role for betterment of departments and the country in their respective areas saying that employees are the backbone of the sectors.

He also paid rich tributes to the contribution and sacrifices of the civil service in nation building and expressed his satisfaction at the level and quality of the training being imparted at the Institute.

Governor also expressed pride in the fact that Quetta can now boost of multiple teaching and training institutions of national and international fame including BUITEMS, the Command & Staff College, and NIM etc.

He also congratulated the under-training officers on joining such an august institution. He assured that he would try his best to resolve the funding-related issues of NIM.

Governor also inspected other sectors of NIM and Book Fair which was organized by NIM under contributions of Book Foundation and others in order to increase the habit of the book reading among educated people and officers for interest of knowledge.

He also appreciated the administrations of the NIM and other people for arranging such importance of the Book Fair for promoting book reading culture through Book Fair.

Later, Governor also planted sapling in the NIM lawn.