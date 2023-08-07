Governor Balochistan inaugurates restoration of Sibi-Harnai railway section

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday inaugurated the restoration of strategic Sibi-Harnai railway section.

The restoration of the railway between the twin historical cities of Sibi and Harnai will have a positive impact on the economy and agriculture of the entire region, Abdul Wali Karkar said.

He said that with the rehabilitation of the railway track, the students of district Harnai and Ziarat will also get opportunities to get higher education.

The economic and commercial activities in the region will also be boost by linking the area with other parts of the country and province, he added.

Governor said that the present government is also trying to expand the railway networks as well as construction of the national highways.

He said the long-standing problems of the people would be resolved with the provision of best transport facilities in the area by putting the railway system on modern lines.

"We have to formulate a comprehensive strategy for initiating development projects and keeping in mind the immediate needs," he added.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had also taken a keen interest in the projects and directed the concerned official to complete the project at the earliest.

Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Federal Minister of Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti were attended the ceremony through video link.

Member Provincial Assembly Malik Naseer Shahwani, former Provincial Ministers Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal and Sheikh Jaffar Mandukhil and DS Railway Farhad Ahmed were also present on the occasion.