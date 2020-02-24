Governor Balochistan inaugurates Tree Plantation drive in Quetta

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday officially inaugurated Plant for Pakistan Plantation Drive 2020 by plating a sapling at lawn of Governor House Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday officially inaugurated Plant for Pakistan Plantation Drive 2020 by plating a sapling at lawn of Governor House Quetta on Monday.

Initiating the campaign, Governor Amanullah Yasinzai said that in order to control environmental pollution, we should take effective measures to highlight the importance of trees among people, saying that trees would be planted in official Forest areas, all major educational institutions including cadet collages, universities and district level of province during campaign.

He regretted that we planted thousands of trees in every year which were devastated because we did not care them in proper way.

The Governor also directed relevant department that possible steps would be taken to timely ensure watering of planted trees at National Highways including Airport, Samungli Road, Sariab Road Bypass and other areas which had been planted by provincial government during last campaign.

He said more tree planting and proper care would not only promote the seasonality but also avoid wasting the resources of concerned department.

The Governor hoped that Plant for Pakistan plantation campaign of 2020 would have a positive impact on lives of our new generation.