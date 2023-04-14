UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Inquires Health Of Injured Policemen At CMH

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Governor Balochistan inquires health of injured policemen at CMH

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after health of police personnel who were injured in the bomb blast of Qandahari Bazaar and Kuchlak few days ago.

On this occasion, Inspector General Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq was also accompanied by Governor Balochistan.

The Governor of Balochistan went to each of the injured individually and inquired about their well-being.

He also directed to provide medical facilities for the injured policemen and praised the timely actions of the doctors present on the spot.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Police Bomb Blast Governor

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

8 minutes ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

18 minutes ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

38 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

2 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.