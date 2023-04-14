Governor Balochistan inquires health of injured policemen at CMH

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after health of police personnel who were injured in the bomb blast of Qandahari Bazaar and Kuchlak few days ago.

On this occasion, Inspector General Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq was also accompanied by Governor Balochistan.

The Governor of Balochistan went to each of the injured individually and inquired about their well-being.

He also directed to provide medical facilities for the injured policemen and praised the timely actions of the doctors present on the spot.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen.