Governor Balochistan Instructs To Implement Motor Vehicle Ordinance

Wed 31st July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday gave special directives to fully implement Motor Vehicle Ordinance and make necessary changes in ordinance according to requirement of present era

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday gave special directives to fully implement Motor Vehicle Ordinance and make necessary changes in ordinance according to requirement of present era.

He lamented thousands of people had lost their precious lives and injured many persons in traffic accidents in the country even in the era of development of science and technology, saying that relevant departments could not be succeeded to overcome tragic incident of accidents.

The governor expressed these views while talking to National Highway Authority (NHA) and provincial transport department during separate briefings, said press release issued here.

NHA's General Manager Agha Anyatullah informed about provincial's National Highway situation and NHA's ongoing schemes in detail briefing. They also gave suggestion for controlling accidents on National Highways.

Abuld Hai of Motorway Police told about the traffic at Motorway, collection of toll taxes and general situation.

He also presented recommendation regarding to decrease accidents on motorway.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rohana Gull Kakar on behalf of Provincial Transport presented a report regarding issuing license, traffic system and implementation.

She also presented suggestions in order to control traffic problems after implementation these suggestion.

Secretary Transport Saleh Baloch and Principle Secretary to Governor Naseebullah Khan Bazai were present on the occasion.

The governor appreciated efforts of three departments and urged the need to improve their relations for resolving issues in better ways. He directed all three sectors to hold regular joint meetings to enhance performances their sectors for interest of traffic.

The governor said no one should be exempt in implementation of traffic laws, and traffic laws should be strictly enforced without discrimination for all people.

