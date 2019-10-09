UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Instructs To Provide Hostels To MMBS, BDS Students In Bolan University

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday has directed to concerned officials to immediately take practical steps for ensuring provision of hostels to MMBS and BDS students including female who were under education in Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday has directed to concerned officials to immediately take practical steps for ensuring provision of hostels to MMBS and BDS students including female who were under education in Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences.

"All illegal residents should immediately be eliminated from hotels of university for provision of facilities to the students", he instructed.

In his statement issued here, Governor Balochsitan said that all illegal occupants would not be allowed to stay in hostels in any cost for interest of education, saying it was our responsibility to brighten minds of the students in higher educational institutions with modern research and creativity.

He said the students would be provided a healthy and peaceful educational environment in order to utilize their abilities for progress of country and province with effective manner.

"No stone will be left unturned in province's educational institutions to promote a modern education and latest teaching environment for improving quality of education and standard of universities", he said.

He said no interference in hostel allotment would be tolerated and action would be taken against those involved in violation of allotment rule of the universities' hostels.

