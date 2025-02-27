Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel urges officers to improve performance of their sectors

Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday urged all senior government officers to take concrete steps to improve the performance of their respective institutions for facilitating people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Thursday urged all senior government officers to take concrete steps to improve the performance of their respective institutions for facilitating people in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations from Noshki, Zhob and Loralai at the Governor House, Quetta.

The Governor said that measures are being taken to improve the traditional procedures of government offices to ensure good governance.

He said that flaws of official departments would be removed to make the concerned officers accountable to the current public needs to introduce reforms in the procedures of offices.

He said that we have to focus on the immediate resolution of social problems and public grievances so that all citizens, especially the people of remote districts could be saved from wasting valuable time and energy.

He said that eliminating the process of delay and redressing public grievances in a timely manner would not only save our resources but also increase the confidence of the people.

The Governor said that it is our good fortune that a large part of our total population consists of youth but utilizing their skills in the national interest is also a challenge.

The Governor said that since day one, we have kept the doors of the Governor House open to the public. on a daily basis, we listen to the public carefully and attentively and the entire team of the Governor House and Secretariat is mobilized to solve their problems and difficulties.

However, it is certain that by eliminating the long queues and unnecessary delays in front of government offices, we can create convenience for the public, he said.