Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandukhel Lauds Performances Of UoT
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Wednesday lauded the performance of University of Turbat (UoT) and directed to expand the scope of teaching modern skills to local people.
He said this while talking to Vice Chancellor of Turbat University Professor Dr. Jan Muhammad, who called on him at Governor House here.
The Governor said that the real recognition of a higher education institution was not related to quantity, but to raising the quality.
However, in a relatively backward province like Balochistan, increasing the number at the University's level is also a welcome move but for me, quality is more important than quantity, he said.
He said that in order to convert the quantity available in the public sector universities of Balochistan into high quality, we have to focus more on capacity than quantity.
The Governor said that our head would be proud when the name of one of the eleven government universities of Balochistan could be on the top of the list of the best universities in the country.
He said that with the changing demands of time and human needs, there was a need to change our traditional methods and curriculum.
For which the vice chancellor of Turbat University and his entire team should take concrete steps to harmonize with the modern requirements.
