Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail on Wednesday said that whether we are majority or minority, we have opened the doors of the Governor House to the people from day one to provide facilities to them by addressing their issues.
He expressed these views while cutting separate cakes at the Christmas celebrations held at the Brewery last night and at the Governor House on Wednesday.
The Governor said that it was a matter of pride that for centuries, there had been wonderful values and traditions of coexistence and mutual respect between people of different nations and religions across the province.
He said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal citizenship status to all citizens. This fundamental right is the cornerstone of our democracy and a testament to our national tradition of inclusion and diversity, he noted.
The Governor said that in our glorious traditions, we feel proud to share each other’s joys and sorrows, we also stand in solidarity during difficult times and we celebrate each other’s festivals with equality.
Undoubtedly, this spirit of interfaith harmony and tolerance is a ray of hope in these times of self-doubt, he said.
Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that he pays tribute to the invaluable cooperation of our Christian brothers and sisters in the education and health sectors in the provincial capital Quetta.
He said that it is necessary that we reiterate our commitment to promote interfaith understanding, respect for differences of opinion and peaceful coexistence.
