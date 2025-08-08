Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday paid tribute to martyrs of lawyers who were martyred on August 8, 2016 tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday paid tribute to martyrs of lawyers who were martyred on August 8, 2016 tragedy.

He said that Lawyers’ Day (August -8) was observed with utmost devotion and respect across the province, this day paid tribute to martyrs of lawyers saying that the legal community plays an important role in making justice accessible as well as highlighting the rights and duties of the people.

The Governor said that dozens of provincial legal experts were martyred in the August 8 terrorist incident, which is an irreparable loss, despite the passage of several years of this tragedy, the echoes of their absence are heard.

He also expressed his belief that the blood of the August 8 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of justice would not go in vain.

Governor Mandokhel said, "We salute these brave martyrs and their families who honor their legacy by achieving justice and upholding the rule of law in Balochistan, their sacrifices would always be remembered."