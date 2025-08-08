Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of August 8 Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 08:09 PM

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday paid tribute to martyrs of lawyers who were martyred on August 8, 2016 tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Friday paid tribute to martyrs of lawyers who were martyred on August 8, 2016 tragedy.

He said that Lawyers’ Day (August -8) was observed with utmost devotion and respect across the province, this day paid tribute to martyrs of lawyers saying that the legal community plays an important role in making justice accessible as well as highlighting the rights and duties of the people.

The Governor said that dozens of provincial legal experts were martyred in the August 8 terrorist incident, which is an irreparable loss, despite the passage of several years of this tragedy, the echoes of their absence are heard.

He also expressed his belief that the blood of the August 8 martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of justice would not go in vain.

Governor Mandokhel said, "We salute these brave martyrs and their families who honor their legacy by achieving justice and upholding the rule of law in Balochistan, their sacrifices would always be remembered."

Recent Stories

CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful ac ..

CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful action against Indian patron Kha ..

3 minutes ago
 I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate ..

I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estima ..

Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estimates till July 31st

3 minutes ago
 Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Indep ..

Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 "Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and cultu ..

"Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and culture at PNCA

3 minutes ago
 BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy sp ..

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National co ..

8 minutes ago
A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime ..

A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage i ..

8 minutes ago
 Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

8 minutes ago
 Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for ..

Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies

8 minutes ago
 Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

8 minutes ago
 LWMC working day and night to maintain cleanliness ..

LWMC working day and night to maintain cleanliness in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Murree to get state-of-the-art cardiac and medical ..

Murree to get state-of-the-art cardiac and medical facilities: Punjab Health Min ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan