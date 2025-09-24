Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play role in addressing public grievances

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday stressed all elected representatives of the people to play full role in addressing public grievances, offering practical solutions and promoting the trend of transparency and accountability

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday stressed all elected representatives of the people to play full role in addressing public grievances, offering practical solutions and promoting the trend of transparency and accountability.

He said this while talking to various delegations at the Governor House, Quetta.

The Governor said that the real greatness of leadership depends on the trust of the people and this trust is earned by selfless service to the people and constant contact with them.

He said that having a long political background, he has kept the doors of the Governor House open to the common people from the first day, as he believe that political leaders are the protectors and guarantors of the trust of the people

Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that it is important that the people benefit from every action of political leaders, As the Governor of Balochistan, I also listen carefully to those questioners whose problems and difficulties are related to different ministers and civil bureaucrats.

He said that there are also people who have never seen the Governor House in their life. I am also happy to have the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life and listen to their problems, he said adding that public service is a source of peace of mind, it is the political responsibility of all public representatives to pay attention to the redressal of public problems and grievances and take practical steps to resolve them as far as possible.

He said that all elected representatives of the people should play a full role in addressing public grievances, offering practical solutions and promoting the trend of transparency and accountability.

The Governor said that it is through public service that political leaders could maintain public trust, strengthen their relationship with the vast majority of society and overall create a more just and equitable society for all.