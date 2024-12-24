Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail congratulates Christian community on Christmas

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

He directed to make strict security arrangements in all the districts of the province, especially in the provincial capital Quetta city to ensure the safe celebrations of the religious festival of Christmas of the Christian community.

The governor ordered district administrators to strengthen security arrangements focusing on increased manning around all churches and areas with significant Christian populations.

The governor said that the district administration and police officers should be alert at all times to resolve any potential problems immediately and closely monitor security preparations to ensure a safe environment for Christmas celebrations.