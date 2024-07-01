Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail directs officers to follow rules

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday directed officers to follow the rules and regulations in performing their duties and should not accept pressure from anyone

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday directed officers to follow the rules and regulations in performing their duties and should not accept pressure from anyone.

He expressed these views while addressing the training officers of the 40th mid-career course at the closing ceremony organized by the National Institute of Management (NIM) Quetta.

Director General of National Institute of Management Quetta Anees Arif and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the participants of the closing ceremony, Governor Balochistan said that as a public representative, I have had the experience of working together with the bureaucracy for 35 years. In this long period we have also learned a lot from them, surely they must also have learned a lot from us, he said adding that the officers themselves would continue to learn from each other's knowledge and experience.

He said that he has observed that if a Deputy Commissioner was strong, the entire district could be strong, it was an undisputed fact that the role of competent and courageous officers was of key importance for good governance.

He said that Balochistan has a unique status compared to other provinces in many respects, our traditions and values invited us to walk together saying that the total population of our province was also very small and if you keep your doors open for the common man, it would be easy to solve public problems and governance to be improved.

He said that on the one hand, the mid-career training you were participating in today would give you an opportunity to develop your hidden talents and learn something, on the other hand, they were also in the interest of the country and the province.

Governor Balochistan said that officers were not ordinary people, they reached here by clearing tough exams like CSS and PCS adding that the competitive exams were kept difficult so that intelligent and competent people representing the society were exposed to it.

The Governor made it clear that what you have read or seen in books and files, more information and facts come in front of you in field work.

He said that apart from knowledge and skills, your personal character and ability as a bureaucrat were also important.

At the end of the ceremony, Governor Balochistan awarded certificates and commemorative shields to the administrators and under-training officers of NIM.

