Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail for strengthening sports dept for interest of players

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday said that we have to strengthen and stabilize the sports sector for interest of talented players

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday said that we have to strengthen and stabilize the sports sector for interest of talented players.

He said Pakistan has a big name and place in the world of sports and games at the international level adding that recently, the international famous squash player Jhangir Khan has been declared as one of the best players of the millennium by

playing 555 consecutive matches on behalf of United Nations.

He expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony organized regarding the All Balochistan Arshad Khan Master Weightlifting Championship at Balochistan University Information Technology Engineer Management Science (BUITEMS)

Adviser and Parliamentary Secretary Nasim-ur Rahman Mulakhail, Mir Asghar Rind, Barkat Ali Rind, Member Provincial Assembly Salma Kakar, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqat and DG Sports Dr.

Yasir Bazai were also present on this occasion.

Addressing at the ceremony, he said that in this way, Arshad Nadeem, the gold medalist in the javelin throw event of the Paris Olympics, set a new proud record and brought the name of the country and nation to light.

He said that our players' intelligence and ability were not less than anyone, but there was a need to provide opportunities and necessary facilities.

The Governor said that all the talented players in different fields of sports should be given equal opportunities so that they could improve their creative abilities as well as brighten the name of the country and the nation.

