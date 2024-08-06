Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail inaugurates Quetta to Jeddah direct Umrah flight

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday inaugurated Quetta to Jeddah direct Umrah flight with the aim to provide facilities to people of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday inaugurated Quetta to Jeddah direct Umrah flight with the aim to provide facilities to people of the province.

On this occasion, provincial ministers, assembly members, GM Balochistan Abdul Ghaffar Mian Khel, station manager AM Dummar, officials of PIA and Civil Aviation Authority were also present.

Addressing at the ceremony of inauguration of Quetta to Jeddah direct Umrah flight,he said that the special Umrah flight has started from Quetta to Saudi Arabia.

Governor Balochistan appealed to all pilgrims to offer special prayers for the development, security and prosperity of the country and nation.

He said that the current Federal government under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif and officials of Pakistan International Airlines, the initiation of direct special Umrah flights from Quetta to Jeddah was a very commendable initiative.

He directed that concrete measures should be taken to provide ATM, Currency exchange and stretcher facilities at Quetta International Airport and PIA flight should be ensured from Quetta on daily basis.

The Governor said that with this good initiative, the people of the entire province would get rid of the compulsion to visit to Islamabad, Karachi or Lahore etc before going to Saudi Arabia.

He also thanked to the Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his entire team and the officials of PIA and Civil Association on behalf of the people of the entire province. The Governor said that air travel facilities and opportunities have been made available to all the citizens of Balochistan after solving this long-standing public problem.

It should be noted that not only Umrah pilgrims but also all Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia will be able to travel by air through Umrah flights.

On the occasion, the passengers of the Quetta to Jeddah direct Umrah flight, many Umrah pilgrims had a look of joy on their faces.