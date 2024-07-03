Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail Lauds Role Of Minorities For Development Of Country, Province

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail lauds role of minorities for development of country, province

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday lauded the role of all minorities in the construction and development of the country, province and promotion of trade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday lauded the role of all minorities in the construction and development of the country, province and promotion of trade.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Pakistan Muslim League-N Balochistan Hindu Panchayat President Raj Kumar called on him at Governor House here.

The Governor said that the Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantee of equal rights and religious freedom to all the citizens of the country.

He said that therefore, while living within the same country, instead of representing the majority or the minority, we have to make joint efforts for the rights and powers of all citizens.

He said that we were all equal citizens in the eyes of the constitution, apart from this, the people of Balochistan including Pashtoon, Baloch nations have their wonderful values and traditions, value human beings regardless of color, religion and race and took great care of all minorities in their daily life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Governor Minority Same Muslim All From Race

Recent Stories

CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration

3 minutes ago
 IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawa ..

IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region

3 minutes ago
 5 children drown in Awaran canal

5 children drown in Awaran canal

3 minutes ago
 Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajiki ..

Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan

3 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams

Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams

49 seconds ago
 Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of pro ..

Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima

51 seconds ago
Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets

Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets

52 seconds ago
 NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark ..

NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maa ..

54 seconds ago
 Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controll ..

Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controlled blast

41 seconds ago
 AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technolog ..

AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technology

42 seconds ago
 SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector i ..

SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishmen ..

44 seconds ago
 Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunit ..

Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-B ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan