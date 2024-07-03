- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail lauds role of minorities for development of country, pro ..
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail Lauds Role Of Minorities For Development Of Country, Province
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday lauded the role of all minorities in the construction and development of the country, province and promotion of trade
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday lauded the role of all minorities in the construction and development of the country, province and promotion of trade.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Pakistan Muslim League-N Balochistan Hindu Panchayat President Raj Kumar called on him at Governor House here.
The Governor said that the Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantee of equal rights and religious freedom to all the citizens of the country.
He said that therefore, while living within the same country, instead of representing the majority or the minority, we have to make joint efforts for the rights and powers of all citizens.
He said that we were all equal citizens in the eyes of the constitution, apart from this, the people of Balochistan including Pashtoon, Baloch nations have their wonderful values and traditions, value human beings regardless of color, religion and race and took great care of all minorities in their daily life.
Recent Stories
CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region
5 children drown in Awaran canal
Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan
Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams
Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima
Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets
NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maa ..
Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controlled blast
AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technology
SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishmen ..
Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-B ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration3 minutes ago
-
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region3 minutes ago
-
5 children drown in Awaran canal3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams49 seconds ago
-
Veteran journalist Younis Adeem passes away49 seconds ago
-
Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controlled blast41 seconds ago
-
AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technology42 seconds ago
-
SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishment44 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilateral trade, defence cooperation47 seconds ago
-
Funds for Industrial Home increased in current fiscal year: Manager37 seconds ago
-
CCPO Lahore chairs progress review meeting on development schemes49 minutes ago