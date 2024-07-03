Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail lauds role of minorities for development of country, province

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday lauded the role of all minorities in the construction and development of the country, province and promotion of trade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Wednesday lauded the role of all minorities in the construction and development of the country, province and promotion of trade.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Pakistan Muslim League-N Balochistan Hindu Panchayat President Raj Kumar called on him at Governor House here.

The Governor said that the Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantee of equal rights and religious freedom to all the citizens of the country.

He said that therefore, while living within the same country, instead of representing the majority or the minority, we have to make joint efforts for the rights and powers of all citizens.

He said that we were all equal citizens in the eyes of the constitution, apart from this, the people of Balochistan including Pashtoon, Baloch nations have their wonderful values and traditions, value human beings regardless of color, religion and race and took great care of all minorities in their daily life.