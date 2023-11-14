(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday lauded the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) for its decision to transition to a solar power system. The Governor stated that this move would not only ensure an affordable and uninterrupted power supply to the university but also significantly reduce its electricity costs.

During his visit to LUAWMS in Othal, Governor Kakar emphasized the university's crucial role in the development of Balochistan, particularly in the field of marine sciences. He expressed confidence that LUAWMS could make substantial contributions to the province's economic growth by harnessing the potential of its vast coastline.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of developing human resources to meet the demands of the modern era.

He stressed that LUAWMS played a vital role in this regard, as it was responsible for producing skilled professionals capable of driving Balochistan's development forward.

Governor Kakar further proposed that LUAWMS should explore the possibility of utilizing its agricultural land to generate additional revenue. This income could be used to support the university's operations and reduce its reliance on external funding.

Appreciating the efforts of LUAWMS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch and the university's faculty, Governor Kakar encouraged them to continue their hard work in achieving the institution's goals. He expressed confidence that LUAWMS would play a pivotal role in transforming Balochistan into a prosperous and developed province.