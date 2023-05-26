UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Lays Floral Wreath At Yadgar-e-Shuhada-e-Police

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Friday laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada-e-Police.

Inspector General Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh and senior police officers were also present during his visit to the monument of Police martyrs.

While talking to the police high-ups, the governor said, "We are proud of our forces who laid down their lives for their motherland." He also commended the services of the police force for the durable peace and security in the province.

Earlier, the governor was briefed on the overall law and order situation in Balochistan and the working of the digital control room.

