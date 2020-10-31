Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT University campus

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Information Technology (IT) University Campus in Zhob district during his one-day visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Information Technology (IT) University Campus in Zhob district during his one-day visit.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of IT University Zhob, Governor Balochistan said the establishment of IT University Zhob would help in providing the required manpower in the country and the province.

He said the formation of the university would facilitate the students of Zhob and adjoining areas in pursuing higher education, saying the graduates of BUITEMS Zhob could play a significant role in the development of the country.

The need and importance of the university have increased with the formation of CPEC Western Route, he said adding after the success of peace talks in Afghanistan, Qamruddin Karez Gate Way would be opened.

The Governor said the team of BUITEMS aimed to provide quality education to the youth.

The young generation in Balochistan is moving towards development after the construction of BUITEMS, he said adding there will be an educational revolution in Zhob.

The Governor also distributed the keys of motorcycles to the Eagle Force.

He said police have a key role to play in maintaining law and order and the police have made many sacrifices for curbing terrorist activities.

The Eagle Force in Zhob will play a crucial role in improving law and order in the area, he maintained.