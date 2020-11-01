UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Balochistan Lays Foundation Stone Of IT University Campus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 12:02 AM

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT University campus

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Information Technology (IT) University Campus in Zhob district during his one-day visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Information Technology (IT) University Campus in Zhob district during his one-day visit.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of IT University Zhob, Governor Balochistan said the establishment of IT University Zhob would help in providing the required manpower in the country and the province.

He said the formation of the university would facilitate the students of Zhob and adjoining areas in pursuing higher education, saying the graduates of BUITEMS Zhob could play a significant role in the development of the country.

The need and importance of the university have increased with the formation of CPEC Western Route, he said adding after the success of peace talks in Afghanistan, Qamruddin Karez Gate Way would be opened.

The Governor said the team of BUITEMS aimed to provide quality education to the youth.

The young generation in Balochistan is moving towards development after the construction of BUITEMS, he said adding there will be an educational revolution in Zhob.

The Governor also distributed the keys of motorcycles to the Eagle Force.

He said police have a key role to play in maintaining law and order and the police have made many sacrifices for curbing terrorist activities.

The Eagle Force in Zhob will play a crucial role in improving law and order in the area, he maintained.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Balochistan Police Technology Governor Education Law And Order Visit CPEC Young Zhob Eagle Amanullah Khan

Recent Stories

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

3 minutes ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

3 minutes ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi tested positive for COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.