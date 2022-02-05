UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Leads Kashmir Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Governor Balochistan leads Kashmir Rally

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here on Saturday led a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. People from different walks of life attended the rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and against the illegitimate occupation of India in the disputed land of Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here on Saturday led a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. People from different walks of life attended the rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and against the illegitimate occupation of India in the disputed land of Kashmir.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with the slogans to highlight the miseries faced by the Kashmiris at the hands of occupying Indian armed forces in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The rally started from the Governor House and culminated at Fayaz Sunbal Chowk.

Addressing the rally, the Governor slammed the illegal status of Indian government at Kashmir saying India has no legal and ethical justification to stay at Kashmir after the passage of UN Security Council resolution.

"The United Nations and global rights organizations should come forward and take notice of the sheer violation of human rights committed by the Indian forces against the innocent people of Kashmir in IIOJK," he said adding that the right to self determination was the only way out of the long standing dispute between the two nuclear states.

Referring Prime Minister's brave stance about the Kashmir dispute, he said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue on all relevant international forums. "The people of Balochistan back the stance of the Prime Minister and would continue supporting freedom movement of the people of Kashmir," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Balochistan Prime Minister Governor United Nations Nuclear Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

UoS marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

UoS marks Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 minutes ago
 vivo V23e Becomes a Successful Smartphone with Top ..

Vivo V23e Becomes a Successful Smartphone with Top-Notch Front Camera Features i ..

34 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

57 minutes ago
 Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

57 minutes ago
 Girl killed in road accident

Girl killed in road accident

57 minutes ago
 Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>