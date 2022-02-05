Governor Balochistan leads Kashmir Rally

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here on Saturday led a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. People from different walks of life attended the rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and against the illegitimate occupation of India in the disputed land of Kashmir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here on Saturday led a rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. People from different walks of life attended the rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and against the illegitimate occupation of India in the disputed land of Kashmir.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with the slogans to highlight the miseries faced by the Kashmiris at the hands of occupying Indian armed forces in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The rally started from the Governor House and culminated at Fayaz Sunbal Chowk.

Addressing the rally, the Governor slammed the illegal status of Indian government at Kashmir saying India has no legal and ethical justification to stay at Kashmir after the passage of UN Security Council resolution.

"The United Nations and global rights organizations should come forward and take notice of the sheer violation of human rights committed by the Indian forces against the innocent people of Kashmir in IIOJK," he said adding that the right to self determination was the only way out of the long standing dispute between the two nuclear states.

Referring Prime Minister's brave stance about the Kashmir dispute, he said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue on all relevant international forums. "The people of Balochistan back the stance of the Prime Minister and would continue supporting freedom movement of the people of Kashmir," he maintained.