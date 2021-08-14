UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Leads Rally To Mark Celebration Of Independence Day

Sat 14th August 2021

Governor Balochistan leads rally to mark celebration of Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Saturday led a rally in Quetta to mark 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

District Zakat Chairman Quetta Zainul Abidin Khilji and a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers participated in the rally.

Talking to media, Governor Balochistan congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day and thanked Allah Almighty for freedom of the country.

He invited the angry Baloch brothers to join the national mainstream and said that they should come and spend their lives by serving the country.

