Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar lauds PTV performance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Friday appreciated the role of state-run-television and said the performance of Pakistan Television Quetta Center is commendable.

"As a representative of the Federation, I will do my best for a sustainable solution to the problems faced by the employees of ptv Quetta Center.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of PTV Quetta center led by Nasir Shah and senior news producer Mir Salam Jogizai who called on him at Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, issues related to PTV programs, employees, and recently regularized employees from Balochistan were discussed.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar appreciated the representation of the wonderful values and traditions of Balochistan in national languages Pashto, Balochi and Brahvi on PTV Bolan.

Governor Balochistan assured the delegation that as a representative of the federation, he would try his best for a sustainable solution to the problems faced by the employees of Pakistan Television Quetta Center.