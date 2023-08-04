Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar Pays Tribute To Shuhada-e-Police

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Friday said that Balochistan police officers made great sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police day at Central Police Office Quetta on Friday.

He said the role played by the Police, Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Levies, and other law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace in the province is highly commendable.

Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Martyrdom day of Police) was observed in Balochistan like other parts of the country to pay tribute to the police officers for their sacrifices for establishing peace, law and order situation in the province.

He paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of hundreds of Balochistan police martyrs on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day.

"Balochistan police showed its capabilities against elements hostile to the country. The police made numerous sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism and other crimes." In his speech, Governor Balochistan said that the Policemen who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of the citizens are the heroes of the nation who will never be forgotten.

On the occasion, Additional IG Police, Jawad Ahmad Dogar said that more than 1000 brave soldiers of Balochistan Police have laid down their lives for the establishment of law and order and fighting against criminal elements.

The sacrifices of the martyrs make us realize that they have made our tomorrow safe by sacrificing their today for the dear country, he added.

Additional IG Balochistan said that as the head of Balochistan Police, the best welfare of the families of martyrs is our top priority. On behalf of the police department, I am grateful to the Balochistan government for increasing the Shuhada Package.

Today, all the police officers and jawans support the pledge that even if we have to sacrifice more lives for the sake of protecting the lives and property of the people, we will not hesitate to do so and we are ready for the fight at any moment.

On the occasion, former Senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zia Ullah Langau, Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musakhail, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Saleh Muhammad Nasar, Additional IG Police Balochistan Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Inspector General of Prisons Malik Shuja Kasi, Additional IGP and Commandant BC Chaudhry Salman, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rahman Baloch, senior police officers, families of martyrs and people from civil society participated.

