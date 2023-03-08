Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar congratulates Hindu community on Holi

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi festival on Wednesday.

In one of his congratulatory messages, he said that the minorities living in Pakistan have full freedom and equal rights.

He said that the minority communities always played a positive and constructive role in the development and prosperity of the province saying that it was expected that this process would continue in the future/The Governor Balochistan said that mutual respect, tolerance, and brotherhood should be strengthened so that Balochistan could become the cradle of peace and harmony.