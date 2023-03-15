UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Meets Chairman Of HEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday called on the Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday called on the Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed here.

During the meeting, higher education activities, financial difficulties faced by public sector universities, improving the quality of education and strengthening the links between academia and the market were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the government wanted to ensure the provision of higher education in the province and for this purpose, the role of the Higher Education Commission was very important.

He said that there was an urgent need to create collaboration between academia and the market according to social needs so that we could overcome the problem of unemployment in the province.

Malik Wali Kakar said that the main purpose of building a university was to promote knowledge based on modern research and to adapt the society to the demands of the ever-changing world.

For this purpose, the government's efforts cannot be fruitful without the active support of the Higher Education Commission, he said.

He said that it was our desire and conscious effort to fulfil the dream of an educated Balochistan.

Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured Governor Balochistan that HEC would fulfil its responsibilities in Balochistan in all circumstances.

