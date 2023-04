Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar condoles federal religion minister demise

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor died in a road accident in the federal capital.

In his condolence statement, Governor Balochistan said that late Maulana Abdul Shakoor was a veteran politician.

His valuable services will be remembered forever.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar prayed for the high rank of the deceased and expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.