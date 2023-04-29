UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar & Iran's Consul General Discuss Quetta-Iran Flight Restoration Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar & Iran's Consul General discuss Quetta-Iran flight restoration service

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the new plan of establishing four border markets on Pakistan-Iran border would prove to be a precursor for economic revolution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the new plan of establishing four border markets on Pakistan-Iran border would prove to be a precursor for economic revolution.

He expressed these views while talking to Iran's Consul General Hasan Darvishwind posted in Pakistan called on him here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including Pakistan-Iran relations, new possibilities of increasing border trade, restoration of Quetta-Iran flight service and full functioning of the railway line were discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan said that long-standing relations have been established between the two brotherly countries and we would take the pleasant mutual relations of the two brotherly neighboring countries and Sistan and Balochistan to greater heights. Our relations with Iran have always been pleasant, especially the historical, cultural and cultural harmony between the people of Iran's Sistan province and Baluchistan province is of fundamental importance for both countries and provinces, he said.

He said that we could help each other through active cooperation with each other. He said that in view of the promotion of border trade, in order to give access to the market of the neighboring country, Iran, it was necessary to pay attention to providing them with all the transportation and transportation facilities. Governor Balochistan informed the Iranian Consul General about the difficulties faced by the business community of Pakistan. He said that fully activating the existing railway line to the neighboring country Iran and restoring the flight to its various cities would yield positive results. Governor Balochistan said that there were bright possibilities of increasing relations between Pakistan and Iran in the fields of energy, petroleum and trade. In the end, commemorative shields were exchanged between the honored guests and the Iranian Consul General also invited Governor Balochistan to visit Sistan province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Governor Business Iran Visit Border Market All

Recent Stories

10,000 wheat bags seized in Jehanian

10,000 wheat bags seized in Jehanian

26 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

26 minutes ago
 MoU signed for safe cities projects in Sialkot, Mu ..

MoU signed for safe cities projects in Sialkot, Muridke

28 minutes ago
 SDPI, ZTB sign MoU to improve agro productivity

SDPI, ZTB sign MoU to improve agro productivity

28 minutes ago
 UK Officials to Ensure Kazakhstan's Adherence to S ..

UK Officials to Ensure Kazakhstan's Adherence to Sanctions Against Russia - Fore ..

26 minutes ago
 Demonstration Against Holding G7 Summit in Japan T ..

Demonstration Against Holding G7 Summit in Japan Takes Place in Kyoto

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.