UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Grieves Over FC Personnel Martyrdom

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar grieves over FC personnel martyrdom

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom and injuries of FC personnel as a result of the attack on the Muslim Bagh FC camp

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom and injuries of FC personnel as a result of the attack on the Muslim Bagh FC camp.

In his condemnatory statement, he said that by taking timely action against the anti-peace elements, the FC personnel saved the people from great loss.

He said we could defeat the evil intentions of terrorists and saboteurs only with national unity and consensus.

The Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude and for early recovery of the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

