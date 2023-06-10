Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar vows for sustainable solution to problems of GCC

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Saturday said that providing all necessary facilities and new employment opportunities to the traders and industrialists of the coastal belt was need of the hour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Saturday said that providing all necessary facilities and new employment opportunities to the traders and industrialists of the coastal belt was need of the hour.

He said that the government would soon take serious steps for a sustainable solution to the problems of Gwadar Chamber of Commerce (GCC).

He expressed these views while talking to people associated with industry and trade under the leadership of GCC President Shamsul Haq Kalmati here.

The governor said that the large-scale development process in Gwadar, sustainable solution to the long-standing problems of the local population and the implementation of the plans to provide them with all the basic facilities were commendable.

He said that Gwadar was becoming a modern international city of the region as it would become the main commercial center to stabilize the economic system of the country and the province.

Abdul Wali Kakar said that the first right on the development Gwadar belonged to its residents.

He said that the investment of international and local investors in Gwadar would help in development of infrastructure of the city.

The members of Gwadar Chamber of Commerce informed the governor about their difficulties and new employment opportunities.

