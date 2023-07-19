Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for setting up more technical, research institutes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that more technical institutes, research centres and think tanks should be established at government and public level for research and advocacy for getting expert help in policy making and budgeting.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the event organized on the occasion of his visit to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) University Balochistan campus on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Dean and Director of the NUST Campus, Brigadier Dr Wasim Khaliq, and representatives of various industries were also present.

Addressing the participants, Governor said that by organizing such programs related to the current modern requirements and human needs, the new generation would get help and guidance to keep pace with the ever-changing world.

He said that until we would take seriously the aspect of creating collaboration between academia and the market according to our social needs at the national level, we could not join the race of real construction and development.

Governor Balochistan said that today we as a nation were faced with economic crisis, severe poverty, unemployment and intellectual backwardness, with such conscious efforts, new ways of overall economic prosperity have been determined.

He said that unfortunately in the past we could not use our experts and researchers due to the lack of research centres in the fields of knowledge and science and not adopting an innovative and modern approach.

He said that it was the fortune of the entire Balochistan that with the presence of twelve government universities in it, the students of almost all the districts of the province have opportunities to benefit from the fruits of higher education.

"We should focus on modern scientific education as well as learning modern skills", he said that one thing was very clear a skilled person was never in need of anyone, so it was important that we activate technical and technical education institutions across the province.

The Governor of Balochistan praised the efforts of NUST Campus Balochistan in creating cooperation between academia and industry and expressed the expectation that this cooperation would continue in the future.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan inspected the stalls set up in NUST Campus Balochistan and distributed winner awards to the students who made the project.