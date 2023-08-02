Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Emphasizes Police's Role In Eradicating Criminal Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that the role of the police is vital in eradicating the criminal elements and protection of lives, property of the people

He congratulated the ASPs under the training of National Police academy Islamabad who were on a study visit to the provincial capital Quetta for completing their professional training and assuming their positions.

Expressing satisfaction, he said that the senior police officers are well aware of the current situation and have the ability to do difficult tasks, so they have to utilize their intellect, experience and spirit of service for the welfare of the people.

He expressed these views while talking to ASPs who were on a study visit to Quetta, led by Deputy Commandant Nauman Siddiqui.

Talking to the ASPs under training, Governor Balochistan said that officers have great responsibilities in establishing good governance and making the voices of the voiceless people of the society.

He said that in the context of political philosophy, government officers are basically servants of the people instead of rulers.

Governor Balochistan highlighted the initiative of the establishment of a command and control center by the police department in Quetta and recording the complete data of criminals and crimes under the data system.

"It is the human and national duty of police officers to perform their official duties above all kinds of personal interests," he added.

Abdul Wali Kakar asked the police officers to devote themselves to the spirit of service and perform their duties with integrity so that people's trust in the national institutions can increase.

Finally, Governor Balochistan was presented with a commemorative shield by the National Police Academy Islamabad.

