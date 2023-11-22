Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Distributes Laptops Among Students Of KEU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar distributes laptops among students of KEU

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday asked the students that they should not consider a laptop as an electronic device, but it was actually a reliable means of connecting and keeping you connected with the whole world. In this regard, by using the academic and research materials available on the Internet, we can move forward from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge and consciousness at the public level, he said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday asked the students that they should not consider a laptop as an electronic device, but it was actually a reliable means of connecting and keeping you connected with the whole world. In this regard, by using the academic and research materials available on the internet, we can move forward from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge and consciousness at the public level, he said.

He expected that Khuzdar Engineering University (KEU) would achieve a prominent position at the national level under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the laptop distribution event at KEU.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor KEU Professor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai and a large number of students including senior faculty members were also present.

Addressing the participants, the Governor said in the era of artificial intelligence and robotic technology, today's program invites you to enlighten your minds with modern knowledge and philosophy.

He said that in the 21st century, science and technology was an essential part of human life, without which it was not possible to live a successful life.

The Governor said that we were saddened that even in this advanced era, people visit to foreign countries from Balochistan to earn a living as watchmen, laborers or drivers etc.

In this regard, he added we wish and are making conscious efforts that educated youth from our province go abroad as doctors, engineers, pilots, researchers or professional experts.

He said that for a conscious and sensitive person, it is a painful scene that due to severe poverty, unemployment and high inflation in Balochistan, parents put their innocent children to work. It is a sad aspect of our society that our flower-like children you see in various shops, hotels, garages and garbage heaps, he mentioned.

Addressing the enlightened and progressive people of the province, the Governor Balochistan said that the dream of an educated Balochistan could not be realized without the full support and guidance of international institutions. He appreciated the tireless efforts of all the organizers and the participation of the guests for the successful laptop distribution ceremony.

The Governor prayed that the Allah would grant us the opportunity to harmonize Balochistan with the modern world.

It should be noted that Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar had a very busy day during his two-day visit and on Wednesday morning he met the delegation of the lawyers' community under the leadership of Advocate Abdul Khaliq, President of Balochistan Bar Association Khuzdar.

Later, he met the staff of KEU in an open session and got information about their problems.

After that, he participated in the prestigious ceremony of laptop distribution and distributed laptops among the students.

Meanwhile, a briefing was also given to Governor Balochistan regarding administrative and teaching matters.

In the end, the Governor mingled with the students of KEU and also inspected various parts of the university.

Related Topics

Century Balochistan Internet World Technology Governor Lawyers Visit Khuzdar Event All From Sad

Recent Stories

Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

Rs 9 million looted from trader in Hazro

2 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

19 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nish ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nishan- e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufad ..

19 minutes ago
 CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell takes notice of ..

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell takes notice of collective issues

19 minutes ago
 Fine art promotion important for development of ba ..

Fine art promotion important for development of balanced society: speakers

19 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters i ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters in May-9 cases

19 minutes ago
Consultative session held for participation of wom ..

Consultative session held for participation of women in decision making, peace b ..

30 minutes ago
 TMO Kohat meets with employees

TMO Kohat meets with employees

26 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM approves release of required funds ..

Balochistan CM approves release of required funds for Pir-Koh Waster Supply Sche ..

27 minutes ago
 FBR has promised to resolve exporters' issues, say ..

FBR has promised to resolve exporters' issues, says APTMA

27 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding transparent con ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding transparent conduct of MD CAT test

27 minutes ago
 Team of DoST visits GIK Institute to venture into ..

Team of DoST visits GIK Institute to venture into emerging fields of technologie ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan