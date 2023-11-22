Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar distributes laptops among students of KEU

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday asked the students that they should not consider a laptop as an electronic device, but it was actually a reliable means of connecting and keeping you connected with the whole world. In this regard, by using the academic and research materials available on the internet, we can move forward from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge and consciousness at the public level, he said.

He expected that Khuzdar Engineering University (KEU) would achieve a prominent position at the national level under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the laptop distribution event at KEU.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor KEU Professor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai and a large number of students including senior faculty members were also present.

Addressing the participants, the Governor said in the era of artificial intelligence and robotic technology, today's program invites you to enlighten your minds with modern knowledge and philosophy.

He said that in the 21st century, science and technology was an essential part of human life, without which it was not possible to live a successful life.

The Governor said that we were saddened that even in this advanced era, people visit to foreign countries from Balochistan to earn a living as watchmen, laborers or drivers etc.

In this regard, he added we wish and are making conscious efforts that educated youth from our province go abroad as doctors, engineers, pilots, researchers or professional experts.

He said that for a conscious and sensitive person, it is a painful scene that due to severe poverty, unemployment and high inflation in Balochistan, parents put their innocent children to work. It is a sad aspect of our society that our flower-like children you see in various shops, hotels, garages and garbage heaps, he mentioned.

Addressing the enlightened and progressive people of the province, the Governor Balochistan said that the dream of an educated Balochistan could not be realized without the full support and guidance of international institutions. He appreciated the tireless efforts of all the organizers and the participation of the guests for the successful laptop distribution ceremony.

The Governor prayed that the Allah would grant us the opportunity to harmonize Balochistan with the modern world.

It should be noted that Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar had a very busy day during his two-day visit and on Wednesday morning he met the delegation of the lawyers' community under the leadership of Advocate Abdul Khaliq, President of Balochistan Bar Association Khuzdar.

Later, he met the staff of KEU in an open session and got information about their problems.

After that, he participated in the prestigious ceremony of laptop distribution and distributed laptops among the students.

Meanwhile, a briefing was also given to Governor Balochistan regarding administrative and teaching matters.

In the end, the Governor mingled with the students of KEU and also inspected various parts of the university.