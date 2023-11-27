Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Visit Chaman

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar will visit bordering town of Chaman on Wednesday to meet the traders and other local leaders protesting the policy of the government regarding one-document regime

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar will visit bordering town of Chaman on Wednesday to meet the traders and other local leaders protesting the policy of the government regarding one-document regime.

The handout issued by the Governor House said on Monday that Governor Balochistan will hold talks with the protestors to resolve the issue amicably.

It may be mentioned here that the local population of the bordering town of Chaman district has been protesting for the last couple of weeks against the government's decision to implement of Visa regime at the borders connecting Pakistan with Afghanistan.

Earlier, people on both sides of the country used to cross the border on Tazkira, a temporary document officially issued for trade purpose of the local people of the border towns.

After the decision of the Apex Committee headed by the PM, entry without a passport and visa was strictly been implemented which led to the sit-in.

