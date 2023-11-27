Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures all possible cooperation for persons with disabilities

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday assured all possible cooperation and support for the difficulties faced by the persons with disabilities in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday assured all possible cooperation and support for the difficulties faced by the persons with disabilities in the province.

The delegation of Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan Balochistan Chapter led by Sadaf Ajmal in a meeting with the Governor discussed the provision of quota in government jobs for persons with disabilities, concession in education fees, providing medical facilities, making transgenders useful citizens of the society, making it easier to get national identity card and disability certificate.

On the occasion, the governor said that you are definitely disabled but not forced at all.

He added that with the help of modern science and technology, disabled people can now play a very important role in the betterment of society.

He said that there is a need to organize a broad and joint programme at the provincial level so that all the problems and difficulties faced by the people can be highlighted.

The Governor said that we will share the problems faced in the light of your demands, difficulties and suggestions and their sustainable solutions in written form with the relevant Federal and provincial authorities.

Kakar added that there is an urgent need to implement the jobs quota set in the federal and provincial departments for persons with disabilities.

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the message of solidarity with disabled persons would be conveyed to the world level, he added.