Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar For Addressing Problems Of Universities On Permanent Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 11:25 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that solid measures would be taken to address problems of higher education institutions permanently.

He expressed these views while talking to the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed called on him at the Governor House here.

During the meeting, Caretaker Provincial Education Minister Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, principal secretary to the Governor

of Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai and provincial Secretary Lal Jan Jafar were also present.

The Governor made it clear that we could not be indifferent to the future of our new generation.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that we have to make a comprehensive strategy to provide strong and stable foundations to the Higher Education University in the province.

He said that the correct determination of the objectives of any new higher education institution indicates the real destination, so we have to demonstrate the wise use of financial arrangements and human resources to

reach our destination and set new development goals quickly.

