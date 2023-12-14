Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regarding entrance test of candidates

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Information Technology Initiative Program (ITIP) regarding the entrance test of the candidates and various aspects of the implementation of the program at the Governor House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Information Technology Initiative Program (ITIP) regarding the entrance test of the candidates and various aspects of the implementation of the program at the Governor House.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai, representatives of BUITEMS University and Ultra Soft System.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar expressed his happiness that for the first time in Balochistan, a comprehensive information initiative program has been launched on modern lines to provide training and employment opportunities to the unemployed youth.

He said that the conscious efforts of all the public sector universities, the ultra-soft system, and the officers of the Governor House and Secretariat in implementing this concept to beautify the future of the unemployed but educated youth of Balochistan are commendable.

He said that about ten thousand youths from across the province registered themselves for the IT program, out of which three and a half thousand are only from the provincial capital Quetta saying that apart from this, the start of the IT initiative is being enthusiastically welcomed at the public level as well.

He expressed his belief that the completion of the IT initiative program will benefit the efforts to reduce unemployment in the province, benefit the youth from online business opportunities, and bring about a general improvement in the economy.

Governor Balochistan directed that the results of the entrance test should be finalized within a week.