Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar cuts Christmas cake

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday cut the Christmas cake with the Christian community along with Ihtsham Jan in a function organized in connection with the Christmas celebration at Governor House.

While congratulating the Christians living in the province, he said that we should share love and happiness.

He said that the Christian community has valuable services in the fields of education and health.

Finally, he prayed for the development and security of the nation.

